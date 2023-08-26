Golf tournament held in Holyoke to support Alzheimer’s research

The event began at 10 Saturday morning and lasted until noon.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 10th annual BO-AM classic golf tournament was held to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

This fundraiser took place at the Wycoff Country Club in Holyoke.

Western Mass News spoke to Richard Ammelin, who’s in charge of running the tournament.

He told us, this event is in honor of his father, Francis Bo Ammelin, who passed away in 20-12 from Alzheimer’s.

“I know it’s not going to do anything to help my father, but any money that I can raise that will help caregivers or somebody else that’s coming down with Alzheimer, is my goal. I want to be able to raise that $1 that finds a cure for Alzheimer’s, that’s my big goal,” said Ammelin.

Saturday’s event also included a few different raffles for those who attended. Participants were entered to win gift cards, t-shirts, a flat-screen TV, and more.

