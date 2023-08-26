One Holyoke Thrives community 5k supports local resources

The event began at 10 Saturday morning and lasted until noon.
By Morgan Briggs and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday, the 3rd annual “One Holyoke Thrives” community 5k walk and roll took place.

This 5k walk featured activities for participants including a story walk for children, a Holyoke history scavenger hunt, and more.

Proceeds from this event will benefit One Holyoke CDC, whose goal is to support the Holyoke community by providing educational resources, food, personal protective equipment, and vaccine clinics throughout the city.

