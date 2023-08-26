Several crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple area crews are responding to a two-car crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning.
According to the Palmer Fire Department, firefighters are being deployed to the Mass. Pike for reports of a vehicle crash.
When crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle rollover.
Officials confirmed all occupants are out their vehicles.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.