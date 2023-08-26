Two-day Pan-Latino festival held at Riverfront Park in Springfield

Marking the first time the festival is making a stop here in the city of firsts.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Musical acts from around the world, food, and a shared culture brought a crowd to Riverfront Park in Springfield Friday for the first day of the two-day Latino festival in Springfield.

“It’s a big party! and we want to share that with everybody! and we want everyone to come!” said Raquel Maldonado-Garcia.

Garcia is the president of the festival, she says this weekend is a celebration of all Latin communities.

“This is a big celebration of the Hispanic heritage. It’s very meaningful to reunite all these countries. Unite all the countries. We are united by diversity. We are all different but we are all Latinos,” said Garcia.

Steady rain may have kept many under tarps, but it didn’t stop others from dancing along to live performances of merengue from the Dominican Republic to salsa from Mexico, and many other types of Latin music.

Springfield’s Hispanic-American library and other sponsors bring a city with a nearly 50 percent Latino population to their very own pan-Hispanic festival.

“In essence, it’s really about a celebration and it’s always a celebration when you can get together and enjoy each other’s company and just enjoy a different type of music and also on a multi-cultural level, learning from each other,” said Juan Reyes Falcon, executive director & founder of the Hispanic-American Library.

Maldonado-Garcia says a lot of hard work went into making the festival possible.

“In four months, we put together this multi-cultural Latino festival. it was really hard and we went against the odds but we got it done! it’s very hard to coordinate these big groups. But when you have the expertise and you have a long-time friendship, you can get it done!” said Garcia.

The party will continue into Saturday with Latin Grammy award-winning artists set to take the stage.

“An invitation is open to anyone who likes good food, and good music, and hopefully we can get to know each other!” said Garcia.

Maldonado-Garcia tells me tomorrow is the festival’s big day with salsa, samba, and many others performing including Maldonado-Garcia herself. Those festivities kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The event is free to the public and don’t forget your dancing shoes!

