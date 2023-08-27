Excavation and roadwork scheduled for Damon Road in Northampton starting Monday

By Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Roadwork and excavation projects are scheduled for Damon Road in Northampton starting Monday, August 28th.

The projects will specifically take place between Damon Place progressing towards King Street.

One-way Alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days and motorists should prepare for significant delays and seek alternate routes.

For more information on construction projects in Northampton, you can click here.

