‘It’s truly a blessing’: Los Muñaños, local barbers give free haircuts for kids as classes begin

By Glenn Kittle and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The price of a haircut continues to rise as inflation continues to affect American consumers.

A restaurant and local barbers in Holyoke teamed up for one day only for a back-to-school special, to get kids a fresh cut and school supplies while taking a little bit off the top of the price.

“We’re cutting hair, we’ve got some ladies doing braids for the kids, I got a few more barbers on the way, we’ve got school supplies, just a little bit of everything going on for the community,” said Josean Baez.

Just in time for back to school, Los Muñaños Restaurant in Holyoke is teaming up with local barbers to give kids a free hair cut before classes start on Monday.

“This is awesome to me,” expressed Iesha Rodriguez of Holyoke. “Some people are struggling financially, and this is a great opportunity now that school is coming around that they’re not able to get any other supplies. I think this is great for the community.”

This event comes at a time where a haircut is giving people’s budgets a pretty close shave. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average price for a haircut in 2023 will run you about $58.

Iesha Rodriguez brought her son to Los Muñaños for the free cut, she told Western Mass News they’re thankful the organizers would help save them a few bucks and get her kid photo ready before they step on the bus.

“It’s amazing to save that much, especially for my son who is only seven, paying that much is a lot,” added Rodriguez. “That is like only getting your nails done but plain style.”

As a back-to-school gift, event organizers provided each of the kids that stepped in their chair free school supplies.

“This is my favorite hobby; this is what I like to do,” said Baez. “I like to make people happy and what better way to support the community that supports me.”

Baez told us, helping kids get the perfect cut and giving them the tools to succeed in the classroom is the perfect way to give back to the youth of western Massachusetts.

“It’s really truly a blessing,” expressed Baez. “It’s more of a blessing to have good people like the barbers themselves who are out here under the heat giving out free haircuts. That is their time and their work as well that they’re putting in here.”

