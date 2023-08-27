Russell-Montgomery Police host 5th annual Family Fun Day and Car Show event

The event took place at Strathmore Park, from 12 to 5 p.m.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department hosted the 5th annual Family Fun Day and car show event today in Russell.

There was music, food, a bounce house, a water slide, and more.

This year, for the 1st time, vendor spots were available to showcase some local businesses.

