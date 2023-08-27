‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.

“We as a community we got to come together, we decided to put this together, especially for the young kids,” said Juan Gonzalez, a 413 Mass Riders member.

Juan Gonzalez is a member of the 413 Mass Riders. He tells Western Mass News, their organization and others put this event together called Stop the Violence to support a family, suffering two losses, a 10-year-old girl and her grandmother, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks after a tragic shooting on Berkshire Avenue earlier this month.

“It home it hit too close to home, something like this, all the violence going on in the community it’s too much,” said Gonzalez.

They’re also calling for change, Gonzalez says it’s important to come together in times of darkness and provide a better example for the next generation.

“If get them while they’re young, you know maybe they’ll grow up to do the same thing we’re trying to do, you know give back to the community go out there and make something of themselves,” said Gonzalez

A message supporters like Neil Feliciano can get behind.

“Stop arguing stop fighting and take care of each other. I think that’s what we pretty much gotta take care of,” said Feliciano, a Da Clique MC member.

We’re told a motorcycle helmet, filled with notes of encouragement and signatures will be presented to the family filled with donations.

