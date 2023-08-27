A train collides with a vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam, 2 injured

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A CSX train collided with a car traveling on Bridge Street in Agawam Saturday night.

Two people were transported to the local emergency room after West Springfield and Agawam Police and Fire both responded to the scene.

Western Mass News received a statement from West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Micheal Dickson on the scene he said as follows:

“At approximately 9 p.m. this evening a vehicle crossing the Front Street rail crossing was struck by a CSX train heading westbound on the tracks. West Springfield Fire and police were notified immediately and responded as well as Agawam Police and Fire. Upon arrival, we found a car pushed around 2,000 feet westbound on the tracks. Our EMS crews took both patients to the emergency room. Agawam Police and Fire handled the rescue as well. We can’t comment on the extent of the injuries at this time. CSX has stopped traffic on both westbound and eastbound until the situation is cleared up. There is no timetable on when these closures will open up.”

We will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

