A train collides with a vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam, 2 injured

Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning(Agawam Fire Department)
By Ty Coney and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A CSX train collided with a car traveling on Bridge Street in Agawam Saturday night.

Two people were transported to the local emergency room after West Springfield and Agawam Police and Fire both responded to the scene.

Western Mass News received a statement from West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Micheal Dickson on the scene he said as follows:

“At approximately 9 p.m. this evening a vehicle crossing the Front Street rail crossing was struck by a CSX train heading westbound on the tracks. West Springfield Fire and police were notified immediately and responded as well as Agawam Police and Fire. Upon arrival, we found a car pushed around 2,000 feet westbound on the tracks. Our EMS crews took both patients to the emergency room. Agawam Police and Fire handled the rescue as well. We can’t comment on the extent of the injuries at this time. CSX has stopped traffic on both westbound and eastbound until the situation is cleared up. There is no timetable on when these closures will open up.”

Micheal Dickson - West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief

We will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to...
Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man injured in afternoon shooting on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

Latest News

In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield
Western Mass News Logo
Pioneer Valley Art Festival held in Agawam
This fundraiser took place at the Wycoff Country Club in Holyoke.
Golf tournament held in Holyoke to support Alzheimer’s research
The event began at 10 Saturday morning and lasted until noon.
One Holyoke Thrives community 5k supports local resources