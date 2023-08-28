2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its contents inside while destroying nearby property in Westfield.

According to the Mass. State Fire Marshal, 23-year-old Johnny Hundley of Southwick was arrested on August 23 following evidence gathered in a joint investigation by Westfield Police, Westfield Fire, and the State Police and Fire Investigation Unit.

Hundley is charged with breaking and entering into a railroad car, burning a railway car along with malicious destruction of property worth over $1,200 whole trespassing on railroad property.

Officials also revealed a second suspect 25-year-old Brandon Jasorkowski who has different addresses in Chicopee and Connecticut was arrested on August 25 and is expected to face extradition to Massachusetts on similar charges.

