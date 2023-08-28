Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The suspect who prompted a shelter-in-place order at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon is still at large, the university said.

The order was given Monday due to the threat of an “armed and dangerous person” on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m., and has remained active since.

Campus police have since shared a photo of the suspect, and are considering the person armed and dangerous. If he is seen, campus police are urging others to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.

UNC person of interest
UNC person of interest(UNC Police)

Raleigh-area TV station WNCN reported a large police presence was on scene, including officers patrolling with guns drawn. WNCN said there was a heavy presence in the area of the bell tower, which is also near Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has been in contact with law enforcement and other safety officials and has pledged “all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

The school is urging anyone off campus to stay away until it can be secured.

Monday’s incident comes exactly one week after fall semester classes began.

