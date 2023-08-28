Area pumpkin crops hit hard by summer flooding

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As summer begins to wind down, many people in western Massachusetts are starting to get excited for all the fun fall activities New England has to offer, but, with all of the rain we’ve seen this summer, many farms in the Pioneer Valley have seen a negative impact on their pumpkin crops.

“A lot of us here in the valley, I mean some people in the valley, just got wiped right out. We got affected, but we didn’t get wiped out, so we’re all going to be buying pumpkins,” said Stephen McCray, owner of McCray’s Farm in South Hadley.

McCray told us as the wet weather began in June and continued to soak the fields through July, their pumpkin crops slowly began to be wiped out.

“We’ve had some disease come in and some of it where it, just the rain just took the plants right down, just drowned them,” McCray added.

McCray told us, so far, they have lost about 40 percent of their pumpkins and will have to spend close to six figures on new ones just to meet customer demand, but he assured us they will not let it ruin their pumpkin picking season.

“The goal is we will bring pumpkins. We will buy pumpkins and bring them in and put them here because we want people to have a good experience,” McCray explained.

He told us that customers may see an increase in pumpkin costs in the Pioneer Valley. However, luckily, a lot of the suppliers they work with seem to have good crops this season and this isn’t the first year McCray’s has had to purchase pumpkins. He told us that two years ago, they had similar weather conditions, but now, there’s hope for the future.

“They have a thing called zone tillage where there’s a couple of arms that go down 18 inches into the soil and it just makes it so the water can go right through and not just drown the plants and so that’s what we’re hoping will help us a lot,” McCray noted.

McCray said they hope to open the pumpkin patch by the third weekend in September.

