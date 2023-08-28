Belchertown trooper critically injured in Utah crash

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WGGB/WSHM) – A Massachusetts state trooper has been injured in a crash in Utah.

Salt Lake City Police said that around 1 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a crash involving a Kia and a Mini Cooper.

They noted that a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Mini Cooper crashed into the Kia while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The female driver of the Kia was hospitalized with minor injuries. One man in back of the Kia suffered critical injuries, while a second man in the back of the car suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Both men remain hospitalized.

The Massachusetts State Police Association said that Trooper Matthew McRae, who is assigned to the Belchertown barracks, was a passenger in the Kia, which they said was a ride-share. They added that McRae remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital.

“Although he is in critical condition, his health is slowly improving and we eagerly await his return to Massachusetts,” said State Police Association President Patrick McNamara.

The McRae family released a statement that read:

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Matthew and our family. We cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone who has been supporting us, praying for us, and helping guide us through this terrible time.

Matthew’s current condition remains critical. In light of that status, we have witnessed firsthand the fight and determination Matthew has within him. We know him to be a fighter and one who stands up for the things he believes in.

He has already defied the odds and continues to fight this very minute here in this hospital for his life. For now, we ask for privacy and your continued prayers as we navigate the next steps in this process. Thank you all again for your love and support during this difficult time.”

The State Police Association noted that a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver was also arrested and police noted that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The passenger in the Mini Cooper was also arrested for interfering with an investigation.

