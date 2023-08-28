Camp children find human remains on Connecticut River island

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found along the Connecticut River in Franklin County.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that the skeletal remains were found on an island in the river near Greenfield and Montague on Wednesday by a group of children from a summer camp. An adult chaperon then called police.

Investigators colleged whatever evidence they could on Wednesday and the medical examiner’s office went to the scene on Thursday to make sure all of the remains had been collected.

Loisel noted that the medical examiner’s office will be working to make an identification on the remains.

The case remains under investigation by Greenfield Police, Montague Police, and Mass. State Police.

