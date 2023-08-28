Charlton service plaza offering only fuel service, limited sanitary facilities

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Charlton service plaza on the Mass. Pike eastbound is open for fuel services only.

MassDOT told us that due to ongoing repairs to a main sewage drainage line, there are limited sanitary facilities available.

There is no restaurant service.

Officials said the line was clogged, which caused the leak.

The Charlton Board of Health responded to the scene. Repairs are expected to be completed this evening.

