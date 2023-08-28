Charlton service plaza offering only fuel service, limited sanitary facilities

A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington.
A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington.(MGN)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Charlton service plaza on the Mass. Pike eastbound is open for fuel services only.

MassDOT told us that due to ongoing repairs to a main sewage drainage line, there are limited sanitary facilities available.

There is no restaurant service.

Officials said the line was clogged, which caused the leak.

The Charlton Board of Health responded to the scene. Repairs are expected to be completed this evening.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Train collides with vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam
Train collides with vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam
As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to...
Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield

Latest News

Crews batter fire on Better Way in Springfield
Crews battle fire on Better Way in Springfield
Monday was the first day of the new academic year for more than 24,000 first through twelfth...
Some Springfield students begining new school year in brand-new building
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Gov. Healey addresses recent gun violence in Springfield
A Massachusetts state trooper has been injured in a crash in Utah.
Belchertown trooper critically injured in Utah crash