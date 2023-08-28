Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
A train collides with a vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam, 2 injured
As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to...
Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield

Latest News

A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Oregon may be oldest site of human occupation in North America, archaeologists say
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Researchers find surprisingly ancient human settlement in Oregon
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
President Joe Biden waves as he walks with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn as they...
Biden and the first lady head to District of Columbia public middle school to welcome back students