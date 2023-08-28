Crews battle fire on Better Way in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mobile home caught on fire overnight on Better Way in Springfield.

Springfield firefighters responded shortly before midnight.

Capt. Drew Piemonte told us it was a small fire in the wall of the home.

Crews were quickly able to put it out.

No injuries were reported and the Springfield arson and bomb squad is investigating.

