Getting Answers: Springfield residents concerned over dangerous dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are continuing their crackdown on illegal dirt bikes on the city streets as summer winds down.

Western Mass News spoke with one person who said she witnessed people driving dirt bikes aggressively on Sunday night on Wilbraham Road. We brought her concerns to Springfield Police to get answers on what’s being done to address the issue.

“I’ve witnessed it a couple of times,” said Katelyn Chalue of Springfield. “First time I had caught a photo and it’s definitely a concern.”

Dirt bikes are back on the streets of Springfield, Katelyn Chalue told us what she witnessed Sunday night while driving on Wilbraham Road.

“I was driving home, and these eight dirt bikers pulled out right in front of me, they had looked at me and just pulled out anyway seeing me come at full speed,” explained Chalue. “Then they started doing wheelies and lifting their legs and trying a bunch of stunts.”

She shared this photo with Western Mass News where you can see several people riding their dirt bikes at the intersection of Wilbraham and Roosevelt Avenue.

“We don’t want to hit them but at the same time they’re kind of putting themselves in that position where it’s a risk for them and for us,” added Chalue. “The police can maybe crackdown and enforce it or have somewhere we can report it so it can be handled before some lives are taken.”

Despite this incident, Springfield Police told us the number of illegal dirt bikes incidents in the city has decreased this year compared to years prior.

“We had four calls for service involving dirt bikes or off highway vehicles,” said Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Public Information Officer. “Then I looked at the same weekend the past couple of years were talking in 2020 the same weekend, 66 calls for service.”

He said the police department has put in a significant amount of effort to help with the issue.

“Our officers working with our regional taskforce and the state police have really done an excellent job of focusing on the problem and finding the best ways to get these dirt bikes off the street,” noted Walsh. “It’s not always about arrests or numbers like that but it’s about seizing these bikes, so they get off the streets.”

Springfield Police encourage people to contact them if they see any dirt bikes or cars speeding in the city.

