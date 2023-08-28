Gov. Healey addresses recent gun violence in Springfield

Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield, Mass. Skyline(Western Mass News photo)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following an uptick of gun violence in the city of Springfield and other parts of the state this summer, Governor Maura Healey is now responding as local leaders are set to meet with federal agencies this week to ask for more security agents to be assigned to Springfield.

State leaders are continuing their push to combat an uptick of violence in the city of Springfield. The city hit a grim milestone this month with 24 homicides in one year.

“What I’m requesting and also sending a correspondence to Congressman Neal, vice chair of the U.S. House Ways and Means, we need federal assistance. We need the Justice Department involved, ATF department, and U.S. attorney,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

Williams told us he plans to meet with them after the holiday weekend, but believes the biggest problem is keeping guns off the streets.

“I’m not talking about the AK, the assault weapons. I’m talking about handguns. That’s what is really disturbing and we need to get more of a handle on taking hand guns off the street,” Williams added.

Healey released a statement on Monday that read:

“I’m heartbroken over the gun violence that occurred this weekend in Boston and Worcester amid proud celebrations of culture, community and joy. This comes as the city of Springfield faces a devastating spike in violence this summer. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire communities that have been impacted by these senseless shootings.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of law enforcement, public safety personnel and first responders whose quick actions have saved lives. Our administration is committed to being a strong partner to cities and towns by collaborating on a coordinated approach to get illegal guns off the streets, address the root causes of violence, and ensure safe communities for all.”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez provided an update on the citywide efforts underway in Springfield.

“The mayor, along with the community, have been engaging communicating, particularly with our organizations that serve our young people in the city of Springfield and that has helped, as well as the support we received from the Mass. State Police and also from our federal partners,” Gonzalez noted.

Meanwhile, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has also invested nearly $1.5 million in federal grant funds to support violence prevention.

“Some of the funding that they have received is $100,000 specifically for our district attorney’s office to also be involved and $160,000 that has gone into the Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke Mass. State Police support services,” Gonzalez explained.

