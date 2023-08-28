Humid, Cloudy, Unsettled Through Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the last few days of August, “Meteorological Summer,” and today we can expect a typical late August day. This afternoon will be a bit muggy with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70′s. Expect periods of sun and clouds with a spot shower possible mainly in the hills.

Tonight will be cool and a bit muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Low pressure will slide across the Mid-Atlantic and into our area, passing offshore tomorrow night into Wednesday. We will stay dry most of the day tomorrow though a spot shower can’t be ruled out, before rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain will come down at varying rates through Wednesday the first half of Wednesday. The day will start humid but will become less humid late in the day as low pressure slides out to sea and a cold front moves through. This system will keep Hurricane Franklin well offshore, swinging the storm into the north Atlantic. It will kick up the seas and cause dangerous rip currents so extra caution if you’re heading for an ocean swim.

Behind this system, we turn breezy, cool, and dry for the end of the week as High Pressure builds in with highs in the middle 70′s both Thursday and Friday.

The dry stretch may last through the weekend and beyond! Highs We will start to warm up a bit for the weekend with readings coming into the lower 80′s. Perfect timing for the unofficial end to summer.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Idalia located in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to track north, through the Gulf while it quickly strengthens. The National Hurricane Center expects it to make landfall across the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane early Wednesday. Conditions will go downhill quickly Tuesday as the storm approaches. This system will slide across the Southeast then out-to-sea as High Pressure deflects it away from the Northeast.

