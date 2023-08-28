Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Agawam Fire Department responded to structure fire on Springfield Street Saturday morning
A train collides with a vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam, 2 injured
As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to...
Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield

Latest News

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska