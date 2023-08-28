Mass. Department of Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca stepping down

(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca will be stepping down from her position, according to officials with the Healey administration.

Officials said she will continue her work until September 11, just months after her appointment in January of this year.

She will transition to an advising role until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

The Transportation undersecretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt will assume the role as acting secretary.

In a statement Governor Healey said in quote:

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I are grateful for Gina’s leadership at the Department of Transportation. She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done. She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities. We are confident that the Department of Transportation will be in good hands and well-positioned to continue this important work with Monica Tibbits-Nutt as Acting Secretary, as she has a deep knowledge of our transportation system and a commitment to public engagement and equity. We thank Gina for all her work on behalf of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, for her willingness to be available to continue to assist us through the end of the year, and we wish her well in all of her future endeavors.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.