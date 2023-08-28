New COVID-19 variant detected among recent rise in cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three years after COVID-19 first spread, the virus continues to have an active presence, with cases once again climbing across the country and new variants like the BA.2.86 and EG.5 making themselves known.

The state’s latest COVID-19 data indicates that there are over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as of last Thursday. Hampden County alone has seen 135 cases, which is the highest number of cases reported since the beginning of summer.

“I don’t go to as many places that are having large groups of people anymore, like before, so that’s one thing I’m doing different and trying to just keep my distance from anybody that might be sick or large gatherings,” said Michael Rodriguez of Springfield.

Rodriguez told Western Mass News that he chooses to be on alert.

“What may be helpful or what may be able to be done to better prevent us from getting where we were a few years ago,,” Rodriguez added.

We brought this to Baystate Medical Center infectious disease doctor, Armando Paez, for answers.

“We have been in this pandemic for about three years now. There are different phases. We have certainly recovered from the very first phase of the pandemic or we didn’t have any population immunity or vaccines,” Paez said. “However, what we know also is the virus continues to evolve and continues to escape some of the immunity that we have what we know is the immunity that the immunity wanes in time, meaning to say, we need a booster shot in order to keep that effective in preventing serious prevention and hopefully prevent new infections.”

He explained that the most predominant or circulating variants are from omicron and there are no ties or association with severe infection, but hospital COVID-19 data continues to be monitored. He reminds people that, like before, cases come in waves.

“It has come down around to 26 positive hospitalized patients tested for COVID, down from last week from around 33, so we had the lowest number of cases around Fourth of July or around that week of around 13 patients, so it has gone up. I don’t know what the trend, it’s coming down now or this is just a temporary decrease in the number of cases in the hospital so time will tell,” Paez added.

Paez noted that there is always the chance of more severe infection for people with weak immune systems and the elderly who haven’t been vaccinated or boosted, so we asked how people can protect themselves.

“One thing we can always do, in addition to being up to date with vaccines as recommended, is employ the things that we know that work in helping prevent the spread of infection particularly in indoor public situations,” Paez said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, practicing wearing a mask if you think you’re in a public situation, outdoor, indoor setting. If you’re sick, stay at home, get tested. That’s very important and if you’re at risk of severe infection and you got COVID-19, there’s treatment available.”

Western Mass News did reach out to state’s Department of Public Health for more information. They sent us a statement that read:

“DPH continuously monitors COVID-19 activity and other respiratory infection metrics, many of which are reported publicly. While we are seeing increases in COVID-19 activity, including hospitalization, we have the tools to manage COVID-19 in Massachusetts – including vaccines, treatments, and tests – and the benefit of widespread immunity from vaccination and prior infection.”

