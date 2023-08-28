Ruth Carter mural unveiled at Rebecca Johnson Elementary School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The City of Springfield honored one of its own, Ruth Carter, on Sunday with a new mural at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School.

“I didn’t dream of having something so wonderful to commemorate my work and celebrate my hometown, me being from Springfield, it’s amazing,” said Carter

Carter is a Springfield native whose work as a costume designer has earned her Emmy nominations, two Oscars, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Accomplishments throughout her career that now live forever on the walls of the Rebecca Johnson School.

With characters and moments from her career chosen on purpose and thought out to the last detail.

“The character that we selected for this mural, Shuri represents women in science. the black panther, you know, the first black superhero it’s a mural about first. It’s a mural about my origin here in Springfield with images of me sketching and drawing,” said Carter.

On Monday, kids will walk into school to find the mural that is intended to inspire them all.

Something that matters to Richard Johnson, one of the artists who worked on the piece, and Chris Sutton, the principal of the school.

“I hope they feel inspired, and I hope they feel like they can do anything that they want to do. and one day they might have something like this in honor of themselves,” said Johnson.

“It’s possible. you know, we talk about dreaming big, thinking big, and working hard. When you put those three things together, anything is possible. That really is what they get to see every day, walking in, you know,” said Sutton.

For Carter, it’s a moment she will remember.

“This is a celebration of firsts. and I’m so proud of it,” said Carter.

The celebration of her work will continue on Friday, September 8th, with a book signing event at the Art for the Soul Gallery in Tower Square.

