Springfield man arrested after drugs, gun seized at Northampton traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested in Northampton on Monday morning during a traffic stop for possession of illegal drugs and a loaded gun.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of Mount Tom Road.

Police saw a car driving with a temporary paper registration that wasn’t valid.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, they recovered an illegally possessed high capacity loaded glock, heroin and cocaine.

Officials said a 27-year-old man from Springfield is facing the following charges:

⁃ Possess Large Capacity Firearm

⁃ Possess Ammunition without FID card

⁃ Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm Near Minor

⁃ Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

⁃ Posses to Distribute Class A Drug

⁃ Posses Class B Drug

⁃ Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

⁃ Unregistered Motor Vehicle

⁃ Uninsured Motor Vehicle

The operator of the car is now set to be arraigned in Northampton District Court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.