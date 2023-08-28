Springfield man arrested after drugs, gun seized at Northampton traffic stop
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested in Northampton on Monday morning during a traffic stop for possession of illegal drugs and a loaded gun.
According to the Northampton Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of Mount Tom Road.
Police saw a car driving with a temporary paper registration that wasn’t valid.
When officers pulled the vehicle over, they recovered an illegally possessed high capacity loaded glock, heroin and cocaine.
Officials said a 27-year-old man from Springfield is facing the following charges:
⁃ Possess Large Capacity Firearm
⁃ Possess Ammunition without FID card
⁃ Improper Storage of Large Capacity Firearm Near Minor
⁃ Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime
⁃ Posses to Distribute Class A Drug
⁃ Posses Class B Drug
⁃ Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
⁃ Unregistered Motor Vehicle
⁃ Uninsured Motor Vehicle
The operator of the car is now set to be arraigned in Northampton District Court.
