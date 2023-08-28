‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery removes personal items from graves

By Abbey Carnivale and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local cemetery which they said is in a state of disrepair. We spent the day getting answers for those demanding better for loved ones they’ve laid to rest.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to pick a cemetery and it really does make me sad that she’s here,” said Dayanara Rosada Rivera.

Dayanara is a young mother who reached out to Western Mass News, hoping we could get the answers she is searching for. After she lost her one-day old daughter in March of 2022, the newborn was laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Springfield.

She is most upset by the removal of personal items at her daughter’s grave that included flowers, pinwheels, and stuffed animals.

“Last year, when I was here in June for my birthday, I bought her some flowers and I understand in certain seasons, there are certain things that you can’t have on the headstones, but it wasn’t at that point yet,” expressed Dayanara.

Western Mass News brought her concerns directly to Oak Grove Cemetery, and received a list of what can and cannot be left behind at gravesites which is shared at the time a plot is purchased.

Among the items not permitted, artificial flowers, toys, balloons and gifts. We asked about the pinwheels and stuffed animals and were told those are not allowed.

Oak Grove also said their staff does weekly pickups of items that don’t fit within their guidelines and that quote 98 percent of the miscommunication is due to grief.

The entire cemetery spans 90 acres in Springfield, with only three people taking care of property upkeep. They told Western Mass News they are actively looking for help, but are struggling to find people.

They have had to hire external services to supplement upkeep for the first time this year.

Dayanara shared one confrontation she had with someone on the grounds.

“I left crying last year, I left crying and I didn’t even know what to say and for me to respectfully expressing myself and say ‘sir, why are you doing this?’” explained Dayanara.

For Dayanara, losing her newborn daughter was a nightmare, now Alana’s final resting place haunts her.

“That was my first child, that was my daughter,” added Dayanara. “That was one of the most painful… hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my whole life… it really changed me as a person.”

In our conversation with Oak Grove Cemetery, they shared that they encourage grieving loved ones to hold onto objects near and dear to their hearts instead of leaving them at the cemetery.

