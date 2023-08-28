Town by Town: Native American Heritage flag raising, Ludlow Police golf tournament, construction grant

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Ludlow and South Hadley.

The annual Native American flag raising took place on Monday afternoon in Springfield.

The ceremony took place in front of Springfield City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Native-American Tribal Council of Western Massachusetts to present a proclamation, highlighting Native American Heritage Month.

Mayor Sarno said it’s important that we honor native Americans for not only their legacy, but what they continue to do for the Springfield community.

The Ludlow Police Association held their third annual golf tournament.

The event took place at the Ludlow Country Club with tee time kicking off at 10 a.m.

The tournament is held each year to raise money that will be donated back to the town of Ludlow.

All participants received lunch and dinner, and were able to enter various prize filled raffles.

Finally, the town of South Hadley will be receiving an award from the States Department of Ecological Restoration for construction plans.

The grant will go towards fixing and replacing culverts in the Pearl Street area.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Train collides with vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam
Train collides with vehicle on Bridge Street in Agawam
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to...
Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online
In Agawam, families gathered for an evening of fun, with snacks, animals, and motorcycles.
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in Agawam after gun violence in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield Police have seized more dirt bikes from city streets.
Getting Answers: Springfield residents concerned over dangerous dirt bikes
Tracking two tropical systems, but both will miss New England. Rain chances increasing for us...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery removes personal items from graves
Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca will be stepping down from her position,...
Mass. Department of Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca stepping down