Town by Town: Native American Heritage flag raising, Ludlow Police golf tournament, construction grant

The annual Native American flag raising took place on Monday afternoon in Springfield.

The ceremony took place in front of Springfield City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Native-American Tribal Council of Western Massachusetts to present a proclamation, highlighting Native American Heritage Month.

Mayor Sarno said it’s important that we honor native Americans for not only their legacy, but what they continue to do for the Springfield community.

The Ludlow Police Association held their third annual golf tournament.

The event took place at the Ludlow Country Club with tee time kicking off at 10 a.m.

The tournament is held each year to raise money that will be donated back to the town of Ludlow.

All participants received lunch and dinner, and were able to enter various prize filled raffles.

Finally, the town of South Hadley will be receiving an award from the States Department of Ecological Restoration for construction plans.

The grant will go towards fixing and replacing culverts in the Pearl Street area.

