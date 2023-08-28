Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A photo posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke.

