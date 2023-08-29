2 Hartford men facing charges after Deerfield traffic stop

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men have been arrested in Deerfield during a traffic stop.

On Thursday night, Mass. State Police said they saw a car driving on I-91 without a front license plate.

Police identified the driver as 50-year-old Sean Morrissey of Hartford, CT. According to police, his drivers license was suspended and an active warrant was out for his arrest in New Hampshire.

The passenger, 27-year-old Michael O’Connors, also from Hartford, did not have a driver’s license.

While troopers were searching the car, they found drug paraphernalia, along with over 200 grams of crack cocaine, 3,000 individual packs of heroin, and powder cocaine.

Both men were arrested on a number of charges and they were scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

