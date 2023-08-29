Amherst school committee members discusses upcoming year amid several recent resignations

A fifth school district employee in Amherst has resigned in just over a week.
A fifth school district employee in Amherst has resigned in just over a week.(Pexels)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fifth school district employee in Amherst has resigned in just over a week. School Committee member Irv Rhodes told us that, despite a feeling of unease in the community, it will not impact the students and teachers heading back to school on Wednesday.

“The public needs to know that we will continue to provide the best education possible for our students in an environment that they can learn and grow,” said Rhodes.

Wednesday marks the start of a new school year for the Amherst Regional School District, despite five resignations in the district in the past two

“The schools will operate as usual. Kids will get on the bus tomorrow morning. Teachers will be in the classroom,” Rhodes added. “The absence of a superintendent will not prevent that from going on.”

The district has grappled with much controversy over the past year including a Title IX investigation into gender identity discrimination claims, which led to three middle school teachers place on paid leave. In addition, four school committee members resigned this month and the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris, whose last day will be August 31.

A meeting was held Monday night with the town council and remaining school committee members to decide how they should operate as they do not have enough people on the committee to formally meet and take action.

“The meeting was discussing the process for filling these positions, the way it would be advertised, and then how the possible questions will be gathered,” Rhodes explained

The committee is expected to draft and approve a list of interview questions, which will be discussed next Monday in a meeting with the town council. Meanwhile, Rhodes told us that ongoing conversations are still happening with the chairs and vice chairs to replace Morris.

“The four of us are involved in conversations in terms of replacing the superintendent with an interim or acting superintendent. We hope to complete that process by the end of the month,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also provided an update on where things stand for the Title IX investigation.

“The school committee has not formally received that. We do know that some parts have been completed. What those parts are, we are not privy to because of procedure and legality. We are hopeful that sometime next week, we will have the full report in our hands,” Rhodes added.

All four school committee vacancies are expected to be filled by early October.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Police in Holyoke is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of credit...
Police search for suspects involved in credit card fraud at Holyoke Mall
Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its...
2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson

Latest News

As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration...
Westfield State campus housing considered for migrant shelter
Hurricane Idalia is heading towards Florida, nearly one year after Category 4 Hurricane Ian...
Red Cross, Florida residents preparing for Hurricane Idalia
Authorities are looking for a shooting suspect in Franklin County.
Police searching for Turners Falls shooting suspect
Dakota Grenda
Westfield Police locate missing teenager
Londyn Naylor
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl