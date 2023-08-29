Casino doubles woman’s jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday. (Source: WISN, Potawatomi Casino and Hotel)
By Kristin Pierce, WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) – Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday.

She has made the trip to Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee for years to celebrate her birthday.

Last Wednesday, Peterson hit the $1,000 jackpot. Friday, she won again when the casino’s CEO doubled her winnings.

“I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to make a good choice.”

During the birthday celebration, lots of pictures were taken, there was a custom cake and Peterson wore a birthday sash.

Peterson said she’s lived a good life, explaining she didn’t drink or smoke.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Police in Holyoke is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of credit...
Police search for suspects involved in credit card fraud at Holyoke Mall
Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its...
2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield

Latest News

A fifth school district employee in Amherst has resigned in just over a week.
Amherst school committee members discusses upcoming year amid several recent resignations
FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells...
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine
A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says
Renters in Springfield are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to holding their...
Springfield renters damand involvement in holding landlords accountable
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged with murder in killing of his faculty advisor