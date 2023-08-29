Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson

Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.(Photo courtesy Monson Fire Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, they were called for “people laying on the ground” following a crash involving two vehicles.

“B shift was on duty. This being our only shift out of three, with three personnel we were able to get both an ambulance and engine enroute within minutes,” fire officials said on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

We’re told everyone was out of the vehicles when emergency personnel arrived and “all patients” were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer ambulance provided mutual aid as well, transporting one of these patients.

No word yet how many people were involved in this crash or what road it happened on.

Western Mass News has reached out to Monson police and fire officials for more information.

Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Massachusetts state trooper has been injured in a crash in Utah.
Belchertown trooper critically injured in Utah crash
Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its...
2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield

Latest News

Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Three Amherst School Committee members, plus the district’s superintendent resigned just weeks...
Amherst School Committee meeting discusses future of school district after 3 members resign
Springfield Police are continuing their crackdown on illegal dirt bikes on the city streets as...
Getting Answers: Springfield residents concerned over dangerous dirt bikes
Tracking two tropical systems, but both will miss New England. Rain chances increasing for us...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast