Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, they were called for “people laying on the ground” following a crash involving two vehicles.

“B shift was on duty. This being our only shift out of three, with three personnel we were able to get both an ambulance and engine enroute within minutes,” fire officials said on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

We’re told everyone was out of the vehicles when emergency personnel arrived and “all patients” were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer ambulance provided mutual aid as well, transporting one of these patients.

No word yet how many people were involved in this crash or what road it happened on.

Western Mass News has reached out to Monson police and fire officials for more information.

