Heavy Showers, Thunder Expected Wednesday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Weak high pressure ended up hanging in long enough to give us a seasonable late-August day across western Mass. Warm by the late-afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with moderate humidity and some sunshine!

Clouds return tonight and overnight, keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Humidity rises and there’s a low risk for a shower or two overnight, though most arrive closer to sunrise.

Wednesday morning begins cloudy and very humid with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely after sunrise. A passing warm and cold front along with good upper level energy may give us a period of heavy rainfall, but luckily these downpours won’t linger long. Showers and storms are well to our east by late-morning. Wind shifts to the west and sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs returning to around 80.

Very pleasant air building in Wednesday evening through Saturday! Humidity lowers significantly Wednesday night with a continued breeze and clearing skies-great viewing of the full blue moon and a close-by Saturn! Staying breezy Thursday with some high, thin clouds streaming in from Idalia, which will be moving off the Carolina coast. Very dry and cooler for New England with highs in the 70s. Dangerous rip currents and high surf advisories up for the coast through Thursday night.

Friday starts off a bit chilly with some 40s for the morning, then sunshine will bring highs back into the upper 70s in the afternoon-a gorgeous day! Cool temps return for Saturday morning, then more of a southwesterly breeze kicks in as high pressure moves offshore. Highs end up around 80 Saturday with an uptick in humidity.

September may start fall-like Friday, but it won’t stay that way for long. Temperatures on the rise over the holiday weekend with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s Sunday and upper 80s Monday! Temperatures may take a run at 90 with good sunshine through Thursday!

