Police searching for Turners Falls shooting suspect

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for a shooting suspect in Franklin County.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that several State Police units - including their K-9 teams, tactical units, and Air Wing - are actively searching the woods near 11th Stret in Turners Falls for the suspect.

He added that Montague Police are assisting with the investigation.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

