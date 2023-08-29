Red Cross, Florida residents preparing for Hurricane Idalia

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Idalia is heading towards Florida, nearly one year after Category 4 Hurricane Ian devastated portions of the sunshine state.

Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify as it makes its way to Florida. Kendra Sciappa lives in Windemere, FL and told Western Mass News that her family will probably see the outskirts, but being prepared is important.

“It could change at any moment and that’s always the fear with hurricanes. You can prepare, but you never know for sure where it’s going to hit,” Sciappa said. "

The community has sandbags ready to fill, ready to go, for any of that flooding or issues with that. People are out there gathering water and toilet paper is our bag thing, unlike New England, which is milk and bread.

We also caught up with Cameron Coelho of Clermont, FL. We spoke with him last year in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, so we asked him what he expects from this hurricane.

“I think with what it keeps doing, which is shifting a little bit more south,” Coelho said. “I hope it doesn’t hit too hard and it keeps missing us.”

Coelho works at a restaurant and said he may miss a day or two of work, but the traffic with evacuations is his concern.

“It’s always crazy, but with hurricane season, people don’t know how to drive down here, so it makes it a little bit more fun,” Coelho added.

We checked preparations for a potential local response to this hurricane. At the American Red Cross in Springfield, emergency response vehicles are ready to be deployed.

“All year long, we prepare. We’re very dependent on volunteers being available to drop what they’re doing and go help,” said Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Mary Nathan.

Nathan told Western Mass News that no one has been sent yet, but they’re well prepared if needed later.

“By midnight tonight, everyone that’s going to Florida has a head start, needs to already be down there and hunker down and then will wait for the storm to pass,” Nathan explained.

For anyone who may have travel plans, make sure you check your flight. We’re told multiple flights at Bradley International Airport to and from Florida have been cancelled across multiple airlines. Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic said in a statement, in part:

“As Hurricane Idalia advances, further cancellations are possible, and we encourage passengers to check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight prior to heading to the airport.”

