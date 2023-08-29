Report: First 2 human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first two human cases of West...
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first two human cases of West Nile virus this year.

One individual is a female in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in another part of the country.

The second, is a male in his 40s who was exposed in Middlesex County, an area already known to be at moderate risk.

Health officials said the risk of human infection with the virus is moderate in parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

