Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say

A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A West Virginia county may be short a truck full of Miller Lite beer after a tractor-trailer toppled over on Tuesday.

Police responded to the reported crash in Kanawha County around 11 a.m. on Fishers Branch Road.

Firefighters said the driver of the semi was turning around in a private driveway when it into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer then split, causing cans and bottles of beer to pour out of it.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

WSAZ reported the road was blocked after the crash because the truck was leaking fuel and first responders off-loaded it into a fuel tank.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Police in Holyoke is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of credit...
Police search for suspects involved in credit card fraud at Holyoke Mall
Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its...
2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson

Latest News

Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announces in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 the...
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first two human cases of West...
Report: First 2 human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts