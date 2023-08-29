Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenage girl.

They said that 15-year-old Londyn Naylor was reported as a runaway on August 17. She is approximately 5′4′' tall.

Investigators believe that Naylor might be staying with family in the area of Canon Circle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

