Springfield renters damand involvement in holding landlords accountable

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Renters in Springfield are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to holding their landlords accountable for living conditions inside their apartment buildings. More than a dozen people gathered on the steps of city hall Tuesday morning, including several from Springfield Gardens owned apartments.

“We hope to see that we start getting invited to these conversations about what the city is doing to our slumlords and just include the community in conversations because this city is made up of 40 percent tenants, so we deserve a part in what’s going on here,” said Springfield Gardens tenant Anna Smith.

Dozens of tenants in Springfield stood upon city hall’s steps on Tuesday, calling for change.

“Often, the city and city officials, not all but often times, tenants get overlooked. We talk to property owners, we talk to landlords, we talk to taxpayers and homeowners, and we leave tenants out of the conversation. We are part of the city,” said Katie Talbot with Neighbor to Neighbor.

The rally came after a year-long battle for better living conditions, primarily at apartments owned by Springfield Gardens. Many people reached out to our newsroom to express concerns over living conditions including mold, broken pipes, holes in ceilings, no heat, and security concerns that are still not fixed for many. Smith was at the rally and told Western Mass News where things currently stand at Springfield Gardens.

“I was moved in January out of my old apartment, but my new apartment is getting just as bad as the old apartment, which is really sad. Springfield Gardens is really hard to work with. They are still unresponsive and they haven’t gotten anywhere with their progress, so instead we are campaigning against them and hoping to get them out of our city,” Smith added.

However, the main message at Tuesday’s rally was a request for Mayor Domenic Sarno and city leaders.

“I don’t know the last time city council had a tenant elected, no idea the last time Sarno was a tenant, so you are far removed from what it’s like in today’s housing market, so you need us to be a part of the conversations to be able to create solutions that are actually going to work for everybody,” Talbot added.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:

“My administration and I have been well documented in our continued aggressive efforts through housing code enforcement, our building dept, state housing court and our housing department on continuing to go after Springfield Gardens ownership/management on behalf of the tenants and the neighborhoods.”

We did reach out to the property manager for comment on Tuesday, but we have not yet heard back.

