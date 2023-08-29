Suspect sought for alleged theft of elderly woman’s credit cards

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s stolen credit cards to make numerous clothes and prepaid debit and gift card purchases.

The suspect allegedly made thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Walmart in Westfield on Sunday.

Investigators are asking the public to make note of the crown style tattoo on the suspect’s left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call please contact Westfield Police Det. Jason Williams at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

