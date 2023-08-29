Suspect sought for alleged theft of elderly woman’s credit cards

The suspect allegedly made thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Walmart in Westfield on...
The suspect allegedly made thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Walmart in Westfield on Sunday.(Westfield Police)
By Camelia Reid and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s stolen credit cards to make numerous clothes and prepaid debit and gift card purchases.

The suspect allegedly made thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Walmart in Westfield on Sunday.

Investigators are asking the public to make note of the crown style tattoo on the suspect’s left arm.

Investigators are asking the public to make note of the crown style tattoo on the suspect’s...
Investigators are asking the public to make note of the crown style tattoo on the suspect’s left arm.(Westfield Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call please contact Westfield Police Det. Jason Williams at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Massachusetts state trooper has been injured in a crash in Utah.
Belchertown trooper critically injured in Utah crash
Two men have been charged with their involvement in the train car fire where they burned its...
2 men charged for intentionally burning railway car in Westfield

Latest News

Dakota Grenda
Westfield Police looking for missing teenager
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson
Health Tips Tuesday: International Overdose Awareness Day
Health Tips Tuesday: International Overdose Awareness Day
Health Tips Tuesday: International Overdose Awareness Day
Health Tips Tuesday: International Overdose Awareness Day