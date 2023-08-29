Town by Town: Blunt Park renovation tour, The Friends of Storrs Library book sale

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Longmeadow.

Renovations have finally been completed at Blunt Park in Springfield.

The renovations include a new inclusive playground, a splash pad, picnic tables, tennis court improvements, tree plantings, and landscaping.

The newly completed renovations were made possible by various grants from the state, aimed at community preservation.

Lastly, the Friends of Storrs Library in Longmeadow will be holding their annual book sale next week.

The event will run from September 8 through the 10 at the Community House on Longmeadow Street.

The organization is looking for any and all book donations.

They’ll be accepting used books in good or fair condition now until September 1.

