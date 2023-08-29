‘We’re ready to go, ready to open’: Longmeadow Salon returns to Shaker Road after massive fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2021 fire that destroyed businesses in a shopping plaza on Shaker Road in Longmeadow including the popular Armata’s Market.

After learning the supermarket will not be returning to this location, we wanted to know where other businesses stand.

Western Mass News can still see the damage throughout the building including the former location of the Longmeadow Hair Salon. We spoke with one of the owners who told us they are ready to move back in whenever the time is right.

Tuesday afternoon for the first time in years, Jose Rijos returned to the plaza where the business he ran with his wife, the Longmeadow Hair Salon, once stood.

“We’re ready to go and ready to open, but seeing it in that way that matter it his home its very tough,” said Jose Rijos. “This is home, kind of our home away from home. But we miss it.”

Nearly two years ago, a massive fire raged through this plaza on Shaker Road in Longmeadow that severely damaged and destroyed businesses including the Longmeadow Hair Salon and Armata’s Market, a popular local grocery store.

Since then, Armata’s has been operating in Hampden on Somers Road where they plan to stay. Owner Alexis Vallides recently announced the business will not be returning to its original location once the plaza rebuilds, releasing a statement that reads in part:

“This Longmeadow community is special and we will always carry with us all the wonderful memories at our first home on shaker road...We know the future is bright for all of the businesses affected and we look forward to seeing their success in the near future!”

As for the salon, they have been working out of the Roots to Ends Hair Salon Inc. In East Longmeadow But told Western Mass News they’re invested in returning home, to Shaker Road to serve their clients in a bigger space, that’s theirs.

“We have our lease, down payment already on and our commitment to come back,” explained Rijos. “We signed our paperwork and are just waiting to be opened. That’s the one thing that makes it a little bit difficult is not knowing when we could be back because we’re ready to go, we’re just waiting on the go-head and the official date of when we’re going to be there.”

“It’s the first time my wife has been able to choose, the specific furniture, everything like it was pretty much her choosing what she likes and what our customers and our clients like,” expressed Rijos. “We are very committed to come back and rebuild and provide that service we do everyday.”

Western Mass News did reach out the owners of the plaza, Pun Longmeadow Realty LLC for updates on the project and have yet to hear back.

