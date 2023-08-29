Westfield Police looking for missing teenager

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Dakota Grenda was last seen on August 20.

Grenda is approximately 5′6″ tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. Investigators believe that she has the blue bike seen in this photo.

Police noted that she may also be in the company of someone named Pedro Robles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield Police Det. Anthony Tsatsos at (413) 642-9385 or via email.

