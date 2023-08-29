Westfield State campus housing considered for migrant shelter

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration is looking for unconventional ways to provide shelter. Now, a local university is a possibility.

Migrant families arriving in Massachusetts have been previously put up in hotels, churches, and even homes, hosted by different families. Now, Westfield State University could soon become another temporary housing solution in this ongoing crisis.

The migrant crisis in the United States keeps growing. With Massachusetts being the only right-to-shelter state in the country, migrant families are arriving here now more than ever to seek only one thing: emergency shelter. There are an estimated 5,800 migrant families are in state shelters and those numbers include children and pregnant women.

Earlier this month, Healey declared a state of emergency which made the search for housing options a run against time.

“This is an immediate problem and she needs an immediate solution,” said Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe.

Western Mass News spoke to McCabe about the state’s focus on Lammers Hall on the Westfield State University campus as a possible shelter location. It’s an option that he said may not be an ideal solution, especially for those who live on-campus and nearby.

“When folks made the decision to go to Westfield State, that was not a part of the rubric,” McCabe added. “So, yes, it does have a beneficial humanitarian effort, just the need to feel good about yourself, that you’re helping somebody that is in an adverse condition, but in these particular circumstances, I personally, as the mayor of the city, I’m not overwhelmingly confident that this was the best solution for the problem.”

Western Mass News reached out to Westfield State University for comment and were told to contact the governor’s office. We asked McCabe if there are any other possible locations in Westfield and he told us it’s a challenging issue.

“When you ask the question, ‘Are there any other alternative sources?’ those alternative sources are now private sources and will they be amenable to selling their private source or their space, in terms of lease in temporary shelters. The problem with doing that is, if a temporary shelter is a temporary shelter, that’s a six-month lease,” McCabe explained.

Whether hosting migrant families on the Westfield State campus becomes a reality or not, some organizations in western Massachusetts believe the conversation should be simple and they’re preparing to help. Laurie Millman, the executive director of the Center for New Americans, told Western Mass News in a statement: “We believe that any organization that has the resources to welcome newcomers is right to consider how they can be a part of a welcoming community.”

We also checked with the local Catholic Charities agency. They said they are aware of migrant families possibly being housed at Westfield State University and will help in any way they can if that happens.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.