Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier this month.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 32-year-old Monica Sanchez is facing eight charges of improper storage of a firearm and one charge of possession of a high-capacity feeding device.

Springfield Police responded to 174 Berkshire Avenue on August 14 for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived and went into a first-floor apartment, they found 34-year-old Victor Nieves of Springfield dead on the floor. They also found 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks and a dog dead. Days later, 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn Serra of Springfield died from her gunshot injuries.

Leydon noted that the charges Sanchez face are in connection with that incident. Sanchez reportedly had eight guns registered to her. Five of the registered guns could not be found by investigators and were never reported stolen. Two of the remaining three guns were found unsecured in the residence and the last gun was found in an inconspicuous spot in the basement.

“The shooter, Victor Nieves, shot himself after opening fire on the unsuspecting family, used one of the improperly stored firearms registered to Ms. Sanchez,” Leydon explained.

As part of the investigation, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni directed authorities to apply for an arrest warrant for Sanchez. That application was submitted on Tuesday and Sanchez was arrested.

Gulluni added in a statement:

“Gun ownership comes with immense responsibility. Needless and senseless gun violence and suicides can be reduced when people in crisis do not have access to firearms. By all indications, the carnage inflicted upon this family was preventable had proper precautions been taken. Owners of firearms should take note that the laws that require you to properly store and secure guns at all times will be enforced.”

Sanchez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

