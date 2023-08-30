Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Burger King is facing a lawsuit that claims its Whoppers in real life are not exactly as advertised.

A United States judge ruled against Burger King’s wish to dismiss the lawsuit filed in Florida, saying it should be left up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think,” BBC reported.

The customer who filed the lawsuit alleges that the Whoppers in advertisements are made to look 35% larger than they actually are, according to a report from Reuters.

Burger King argues that it isn’t required to make burgers that look “exactly like the picture” and said in a statement that “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The case will move forward in the Southern District of Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island

Latest News

Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center...
Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool
Authorities are looking for a shooting suspect in Franklin County.
Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates