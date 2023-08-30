First Alert Weather update with the latest on Hurricane Idalia

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricance Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.

The storm will contine to move through Florida, then into Georgia and parts of South Carolina before it’s expected to head back out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher spoke with Wesley Days about the storm, its track, and the impacts.

