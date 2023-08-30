First Alert Weather update with the latest on Hurricane Idalia

Hurricance Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricance Idalia made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour.

The storm will contine to move through Florida, then into Georgia and parts of South Carolina before it’s expected to head back out to sea.

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher spoke with Wesley Days about the storm, its track, and the impacts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Dakota Grenda
Westfield Police locate missing teenager

Latest News

Students in Holyoke enjoyed their first day of the new school year on Wednesday. However, there...
Holyoke students begin new year with separate elementary and middle schools
Carriers reported flight cancelations at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Idalia made...
Flight cancelations reported at Bradley Airport due to Idalia
There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
First Alert Weather update the latest on Hurricane Idalia
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher with the latest on Hurricane Idalia