Flight cancelations reported at Bradley Airport due to Idalia

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Carriers reported flight cancelations at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Three departure cancelations were reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Breeze Airlines to Savannah, GA - 3:45 p.m.



JetBlue Airlines to Tampa, FL - 9:47 a.m.



Southwest Airlines to Tampa, FL - 4:15 p.m.



The arrival cancelations were:

Breeze Airlines from Fort Myers, FL - 2:55 p.m.



Breeze Airlines from Savannah, GA - 9:13 p.m.



Southwest Airlines from Tampa, FL - 6:45 p.m.



JetBlue Airlines from Tampa, FL - 9:13 p.m.

Travelers were urged to check with their airline well before they head to the airport.

Keep tabs on flight statuses through Bradley’s website here.

Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a category 3 storm, but was downgraded as it moved through Georgia on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said the storm unleased life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across both states.

