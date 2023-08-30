Holyoke bus changes lead to more kids walking to school

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Kids are officially back in the classroom in Holyoke, but how they got there changed for almost half of the students in the school district

The first day of school photos are a tradition in almost every family.

For Nilsa Diaz Serrano, this year’s pictures show her two great-grandchildren walking to school, a new hurdle for the family.

“They enjoy it, but I got arthritis for me to be walking, you know? so much walking from school. from home to school, then back, then in the afternoon, and then taking them to homework house, and then back here, and then to homework house and back here, that’s about six trips per day,” said Serrano.

With all those trips, Serrano tells Western Mass News it adds up to two hours of her day.

It’s a result of new school bus guidelines to cut down transportation costs.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia tells Western Mass News it’s all part of the district rezoning initiative and implementing separate elementary and middle schools this year. This resulted in rethinking who was eligible for the bus.

“There’s a cost factor that the school district is often getting pressured by our city’s leadership to keep low. If we could offer transportation for every student in every corner of our city, is it feasible, and then you come up with policies,” said Garcia.

Elementary school students within one mile of their school will not have transportation provided. For middle school students, within a mile and a half, no buses. For high schoolers, those within two miles will have to get to school on their own.

“This is one of those changes that are affecting, It’s unfortunate, I really empathize with all of those families. I will say we have about twenty-two hundred students that aren’t eligible for transportation in Holyoke,” said Soto.

Superintendent Anthony Soto tells Western Mass News that equates to almost half the district, some of them from the Lyman Terrace neighborhood, but they have been given an option.

It’s the corner of Lyman and Front Street, also known as where the walking bus meets for Holyoke schools, specifically Kelly Elementary School. If you live within one mile of the elementary school, you gather at this spot and then make the half-mile walk all the way to Kelly Elementary School.

“We were posted up there this morning at the walking school bus and there were no students who were participating in the walking school bus. Many of our families drove their kids to school or made other arrangements,” said Soto.

Nilsa lives within a mile of Kelly Elementary but is half a mile from the “walking school bus” stop.

She hasn’t found a backup plan for her great-grandchildren if walking one day isn’t an option for her.

“I would probably have to ask my neighbor, but she already has three kids so it would be five kids in the car. That’s too much for her,” said Serrano.

Superintendent Soto tells Western Mass News he hopes these changes won’t affect attendance and that families find what works best for them. Superintendent Soto stated these guidelines will be reviewed and reassessed on an annual basis.

