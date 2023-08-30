Members of AMR Springfield in Florida to help with hurricane response efforts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of American Medical Response of Springfield’s disaster response team was on the ground in Florida on Wednesday to help with relief efforts as Category 3 Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

“They sometimes are moving patients in between hospitals if the hospital is in disaster mode. Sometimes, they’re helping with 911 volume. It’s just filling whatever need there is,” said AMR Operations Manager Kim D’Angelo.

D’Angelo has responded to disasters like this herself. She told Western Mass News that it’s a valuable experience for those who help.

“It’s intense, it’s busy, but it’s just a great experience for anybody to go down and help,” D’Angelo noted.

We also reached out to the Salvation Army and connected with Major Tom Richmond in Lakeland, FL.

“What we do know and what we’re seeing right now is that there is a lot of damage mainly from the water with this storm,” Richmond said.

He explained to us how his team is assisting.

“Right now, we have been responding, basically, locally in our local area, across the state to those areas that are initially impacted, all the way to the southern tip,” Richmond added. “I have about eight canteen crews here. Two of them are getting ready to respond to Lake City, another city north of us. The rest of us will be here waiting until we get an opportunity to go into some of the areas that have been heavily impacted.”

Former West Springfield resident Karoline Becker, who now lives in Florida, told us that, thankfully, she hasn’t seen damage to her area, but is ready to help if needed.

“If I see a need somewhere, I’m on a lot of the local pages, so if I see someone in need yeah, I’ll go help them out,” Becker added.

